A SCHEME allowing armed forces personnel and veterans in Wales to swim for free is to continue, it has been announced.

As part of today’s Armed Forces Day, it has been announced that the Armed Forces Free Swimming Scheme, which was first introduced in 2016, will continue for three more years.

The scheme allows people holding a Defence Privilege Card to use swimming facilities for free at participating leisure centres and pools.

The Welsh Government’s deputy minister for arts and sport Dawn Bowden said: “I’m very pleased that we are able to continue to support this scheme which is designed to ensure members of the armed forces past and present are able to benefit from the physical, and mental, health benefits swimming can offer."

Deputy minister for social partnerships Hannah Blythyn, said: “We are committed to supporting our armed forces personnel and recognise how initiatives like this can boost their mental and physical wellbeing. I hope they can enjoy the benefits from this scheme over the next three years.”

Chris Llewelyn, chief executive of the Welsh Local Government Association, said: “Local government is proud to deliver free swimming for our armed forces personnel and veterans.

“We hope that even more people take part in the scheme in the coming year, taking advantage of the significant recuperative and social benefits physical activity offers. There are participating pools in each of Wales’ local authorities; to find out where your closet facility is, visit your local authority website.”

Welsh Government figures show 569 people used the scheme each quarter during the 2021-22 financial year.

To support the scheme, £45,000 to be issued every year over a three-year period; in 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25.