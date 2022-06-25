A FOOD and drink festival is taking over Barry Island this weekend.

Barry Island festival of food will include numerous food stalls, craft stalls, with live entertainment during the two-day event.

For those planning to travel to the festival via train on the Saturday (June 25) be aware that the railway strikes may be a factor in travel – check times before travelling. This should not affect bus services.

Met Office has predicted plenty of rain over the weekend, so visitors should bring an umbrella.

Here's what else you should know about the event...

When will it be?





Barry Island food and drink festival will run from 11am to 7pm on Saturday June 25 and Sunday June 26.

Which stalls will be there?





There will be plenty for foodies to enjoy over both days, including:

The Artisan Cook;

The Bearded Taco;

Betti Churros;

Box Burger;

Big Fresh Catering;

Cardiff Dough & Co;

Barry Island Spirits Co;

Cegin The Kitchen;

Mr Croquewich;

Doughnutterie;

Eleri Welsh Cakes;

Hogi Hogi Hogi;

Hensol Gin Distillery;

Joanna Studt;

Nuts about Cinnamon;

Ringo’s Dirty Diner;

Tomos & Lilford Brewery;

The Cardiff Distillery;

Zios Gelato;

Barry Island Coffee Co;

Craft Folk.

Who will perform?





Saturday will showcase an array of talent including:

Sunday will feature live performances from: