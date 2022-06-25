CAMERA crew were recently spotted at Barry Island – and not for the first time.

Barry Island is no stranger to the media with camera crews often in the area filming for a number of shows and documentaries.

Gavin and Stacey is arguably the most well-known programme filmed on Barry Island, with it often credited for helping put the coastal town on the map.

Recently, Gavin and Stacey stars Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb were seen filming there with people speculating if a new episode – or even series – was being filmed. You can read more on that here.

Earlier this week, on Thursday, June 23, camera crews were spotted on Barry Island again, but in different area.

While the Gavin and Stacey stars were seen filming near the brightly coloured beach huts this camera crew – from the BBC – were filming on Dyfrig Street.

This was for the show Casualty, a drama series which follows the lives of hospital staff in an emergency department which first aired in 1986 and had more than 30 series.

Filming for Casualty is not uncommon for Barry, or Wales and the UK, with episodes of Doctor Who also occasionally filmed in the area.

Last January, Jodie Whittaker (the 13th Time Lord) was spotted braving the cold at Barry Island to film for the hit sci-fi show – you can read more on that here.

If camera crews return to Barry to film more Doctor Who episodes, they will be joined by 29-year-old Ncuti Gatwa who will be the 14th Time Lord on the show and the first person of colour to play this major role.