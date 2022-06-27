A NEW support scheme for leaseholders in Wales facing financial issues due to new rules around fire safety in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower disaster will open today.

After the devastating fire at Grenfell Tower in West London in June 2017 – which resulted in the deaths of 72 people – a series of new rules around fire safety have been devolved in an attempt to avoid a repeat of the tragedy.

But the rules – which include the replacement of potentially dangerous cladding – have left some building leaseholders with massive bills to bring their properties up to standard.

The new Leaseholder Support Scheme will open at 10am today, Monday, June 27, climate change minister Julie James has announced.

The scheme will provide tailored, independent advice to affected leaseholders, with costs fully covered by the Welsh Government. If they ultimately decide to sell their property, they will be provided with support to sell it at a fair market value.

Ms James said: “Addressing fire safety defects in medium and high-rise buildings must go beyond cladding to make these buildings as safe as they can be.

“This has been our premise from the outset and, although it makes identifying, addressing and resolving issues significantly more complex, it is the right approach.

“There are no quick or easy fixes, but we cannot compromise on achieving the right, sustainable solutions.

“Anything less leaves the door open to the risk of further issues arising and it is important to me that, once these issues are resolved, they remain resolved.

“We must do this properly, to get it right now and for the future.”

Full guidance on the scheme, including the eligibility criteria, will be published on the Welsh Government website at 10am today, Monday.