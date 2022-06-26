WALES is the only nation in the UK to display warnings to drivers of the dangers of leaving dogs in hot cars.

The Welsh Government confirmed in a letter to RSPCA Cymru the messages would continue to be displayed on variable message signs during periods of hot temperatures – a move the charity branded “great news for canine companions”.

The message displayed on road signs in Wales will read: “CEIR POETH YN LLADD CWN/DOGS DIE IN HOT CARS”.

The RPSCA has said it is concerned, with all lockdown restrictions now over, the return of more regular day-trippers over the summer could result in more dogs left in hot vehicles. Dogs left alone in cars on hot days can quickly become dehydrated, develop heatstroke or even die.

RSPCA campaigns manager Carrie Stones said: "This is simply great news for canine companions.

"With normality returning to people's lives this summer in Wales, it's more important than ever that we spread the word - dogs die in hot cars.

“Up to 30 million Brits are expected to holiday in the UK in 2022, and many of us will be taking our four-legged friends along - so these reminders will be vital.

"Awareness raising measures like this from the Welsh Government will help save the lives of dogs.

“We welcome any steps to remind motorists that - not long is too long when a dog is left in a car. Even a quick stop-off at a shop could prove fatal as temperatures escalate.

"If anyone sees a dog in distress in a hot car, they should dial 999 immediately - but we hope, each year, more and more people will get the message about not exposing their dogs to the potentially fatal heat.

"We continue to urge Highways England to follow suit - so drivers in England get the same life-saving reminders for dogs when journeying on the motorway and trunk road network there; just like is happening across Wales again in 2022."

The Welsh Government's deputy minister for climate change with responsibility for transport Lee Waters said: “Leaving dogs in vehicles on hot summer days is a major animal welfare concern and a message that sometimes people forget, therefore I am very pleased to offer our continued support for this important campaign on our roads.”

The news was also welcomed by Newport West MS Jayne Bryant.

She said: "I'm really pleased that the Welsh Government has again committed to display warning messages to motorists across the main roads in Wales, reminding owners of the risks of leaving their pets in cars during the summer months, and during times of particularly hot weather.

“The danger of leaving dogs in a hot car, even for a short period, can be fatal. I will continue to work with the Welsh Government to ensure that we’re doing all we can to protect animals from suffering, through no fault of their own.”