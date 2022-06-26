THE line-up for the long-awaited return of one of Newport’s most popular events has been revealed.

After two years off due to the pandemic, the Big Splash festival will return next month with a packed programme of attractions and events.

The free family festival arranged by Newport Live and The Riverfront will take over the city centre for two days, starting on Saturday, July 23, with street theatre, busking, arts and crafts, performances, and more.

Among the groups and performers appearing this year are:

Showgirl Able Mabel;

Gary and Pel with their Honeymoon Balloon;

Roo’d – giant kangaroos on bouncing stilts;

Theatr Iolo, with Hoof – a show following three little deer who make an unexpected discovery when they stumble across an old, abandoned theatre in the woods;

Falconry Dismay – an anarchic show featuring the performances of three performers dressed as birds of prey;

Great Insect Games – two gym junkie grasshoppers invite audiences to take part in some hare-brained events;

Hippochondriac – featuring part-animal and part-mechanical Hieronymus the hippo, who’s feeling a bit under the weather;

Hijinx Theatre with Grumpy Unicorns;

Flossy and Boo with How to Defeat Monsters (and Get Away With it);

Taking Flight Theatre Co, with The Curious Case of Aberlliw.

There will be many more performances and fun surprises across the city in a range of zones over the weekend including at The Riverfront itself, along the river walkway to the University of South Wales building, in John Frost Square, in Usk Plaza and along Commercial Street.

The Big Splash 2022 is sponsored and funded by a range of organisations including the Arts Council Wales, Newport City Council, Newport Now BID, Friars Walk, Le Pub, University of South Wales, Articulture, Loyal Free, Newport Bus and Alacrity Foundation.