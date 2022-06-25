THE WET weather didn’t dampen people’s spirits for the return of Blaenavon World Heritage Day.

Despite temperamental weather - with rain and sunshine battling - crowds gathered for the return of Blaenavon World Heritage day today (Saturday, June 25).

The event was opened at 11am by Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds – who was joined by members of Blaenavon Youth Ambassadors – with the day packed with stalls, entertainment, nostalgia, and more.

It was the first time since 2019 that the event has gone ahead; in 2020 it was cancelled, with a virtual event in 2021.

This year's theme was 'the town centre through the ages' with a focus on Broad Street in Blaenavon.

A town tapestry – serving as a memory map of Broad Street – was on display at Bethlehem Chapel.

The creation was a collaboration involving Head4Arts, who worked with people aged 65+ to gather recollections of the area. Textile artist Penny Turnbull and digital artist Natasha James then brought this to life.

The rain did not hinder the parade, which left the top of Broad Street at around 1pm and included primary school pupils and community groups including youngsters involved in sports and performing arts.

Hundreds of people lined the streets to enjoy the parade, complete with music and cheering.

Stalls also lined the streets, plus Blaenavon World Heritage Centre – inside and outside – with people offering crafts, food, candles, soaps, coasters, face painting and more.

Greenmeadow Community Farm had a stall with little furry creatures for kids to cuddle, plus there was fire engine present, and stalls for Gwent Police.

There were also fairground rides and amusements including tossing rings on an inflatable cactus and ring the bell (with a hammer).

Plus, there was plenty of live entertainment for people to enjoy during the day, with a live music stage plus separate performances outside the heritage centre.

Along with the outdoor festivities there was some refuge from the rain with Blaenavon Concert Band celebrating half a decade of history with photos and music.

Blaenavon World Heritage Day 2022 is organised by the newly created Blaenavon World Heritage Day Team and supported by several partners including: