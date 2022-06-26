THE life of a Barry boxer who was part of “Barry’s greatest boxing dynasty” has been celebrated.

Charlie Brown – one of six siblings and father to four – died peacefully, aged 64, on June 1, and was laid to rest on June 20.

Mr Brown enjoyed boxing from an early age; he started the sport when he was seven years old as his father, Henry Brown, opened the Barry Boxing Club – based at Barry Sport Centre – in the 1960s.

He had a successful career as an amateur winning the School Boy and Senior WABA titles.

Mr Brown also had a great international career winning 12 of 14 international bouts and represented Wales in the European Championship.

He had impressive amateur credentials; of his 210 bouts he won 182 and only lost 15.

One of Mr Brown's most memorable fights was against the English ABA champion Dave Williams in London. At the end of the contest the crowd threw in more than £70 in “nobbins” - coins given as a show of appreciation for a good show - into the ring - an unheard-of occurrence in amateur boxing.

Mr Brown eventually turned professional with Cardiff manager Mac Williams and made a successful debut at Barry Memorial Hall.

But, after a promising start, the hits Mr Brown had taken in the amateur game began to take their toll and after a couple of defeats he retired.

Mr Brown was diagnosed with Vascular Dementia seven years ago and – for the past four years – was in a nursing home Cwmgelli Lodge in Blackwood to be closer to his sister Julie.

He died peacefully on June 1.

His funeral was in Barry on June 20, with a wake at Jenner Park football club following the ceremony.

His sister, Julie, is now preparing to trek 13 miles through the Brecon Beacons to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society.

She will take on the challenge on July 2 and has raised more than £300 for the charity, with more donations welcome.

Her fundraising page is available online at https://bit.ly/3zRzstr