A 10-YEAR-OLD boy from Newport has been reported as missing.

Gwent Police are appealing for information to find 10-year-old Roman Webb, from Newport, who has been reported as missing.

Roman was last seen in Newport at his home address at around 4.45pm on Saturday, June 25, and officers are concerned for his welfare.

He is described as of short build and has blonde hair.

Roman was last seen wearing a black hoodie – with a white ‘headphones’ design on it – and dark jeans.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 quoting log 2200212966.

You can also contact Gwent Police via direct message on Facebook or Twitter.

Roman is also urged to get in contact to confirm he is safe and well.