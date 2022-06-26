THREE men from Monmouth have been arrested on suspicion on assault after a man was found unconscious.

Gwent Police have made three arrests as part of an investigation into an assault that happened in Monnow Street, in Monmouth, at around 1.15am today (Sunday, June 26).

The police force has confirmed that three men - one aged 21 and two aged 19 - from Monmouth have been arrested on supicion of assault and remain in custody.

The police statement in full:

"We’re investigating an assault in Monnow Street, Monmouth, at around 1.15am on Sunday June 26.

"A man is receiving treatment in hospital; his injuries are thought to be serious.

"Three men from Monmouth were arrested on suspicion of assault and remain in custody."