THE BEECHWOOD Park Community Group is hosting their first event since the start of the Covid pandemic.

Music in the Park - a free community event - will take place at Beechwood Park in Newport from 2pm to 6pm on Sunday, July 3.

The day – which will be hosted by Newport City Radio – will be packed with live performances from:

Retrospect;

The Hotdogs;

Sounds of Revelry.

The event will be in memory of Amy Penn, who was just 21 years old when she died last year (2021) with a chronic heart condition.

Amy Penn

Amy – described as a “lively, courageous, and inspirational” person – was born with congenital heart disease, which required many operations; her first was at just five days old.

Music in the Park 2022 will have free entry but will have bucket collections and a JustGiving page to raise funds for the charity Daring to Dream and for Beechwood Park Community Group.

Daring to Dream supports the emotional health and wellbeing of patients, aged 16 and over, who are being cared for at hospitals and clinics in Wales. There is a fundraising page - in Amy Penn's memory - for the charity which is available here.

Beechwood Park Community Group is a voluntary community group which uses funds raised at events for future events and projects at the park.

Beechwood Park (Picture: Camera Club member Elizabeth Turner)

There is also a charity ball and auction taking place in Amy’s memory – and in support of Daring to Dream – later this year.

Amy had started planning the event two years before she died, but the Covid pandemic meant this was postponed several times.

It is set to take place in Cardiff on September 10 with the full details available here.