THE South Wales Argus Camera Club has 4,700-plus members and we’ve been asking them to pick five photographs which tell a story for them.
Today we meet Vickie Warner, of Pontypool.
She said: "I'm a mum and I like taking pictures to keep memories."
To share the five pictures which tell a story for you go to: www.southwalesargus.co.uk/my/ccn/assignment/soDUR3pJ/
This picture makes me happy: It's a picture of my beautiful boy smiling!
This picture makes me happy: It's my boy smiling with me
This picture makes me laugh: The Yorkshire pudding was the same size as his head
This picture is special to me: It is a picture of the three most important people in the whole world
This picture makes me dream of something: One day these two beautiful boys will grow up to be two beautiful, respectful, kind, loving men
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here