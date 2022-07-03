THE South Wales Argus Camera Club has 4,700-plus members and we’ve been asking them to pick five photographs which tell a story for them.

Today we meet Vickie Warner, of Pontypool.

She said: "I'm a mum and I like taking pictures to keep memories."

This picture makes me happy: It's a picture of my beautiful boy smiling!

This picture makes me happy: It's my boy smiling with me

This picture makes me laugh: The Yorkshire pudding was the same size as his head

This picture is special to me: It is a picture of the three most important people in the whole world

This picture makes me dream of something: One day these two beautiful boys will grow up to be two beautiful, respectful, kind, loving men