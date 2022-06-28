A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

MOLLY DAVIES, 20, of Badgers Walk, Undy, Monmouthshire, was ordered to pay £303 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle at Station Road, Chepstow, on June 4 after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in her breath, namely 51 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Her driving record was endorsed with 10 points.

JOSHUA LLEWELLYN LEE CANNAN, 23, of Melin Street, Cwmfelinfach, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the B4251 on January 11.

He was ordered to pay £442 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ELEANOR TAYLOR, 68, of Glan Yr Afon, Machen, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £1,765 in a fine, costs, compensation and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to being the owner of a border terrier dog which was dangerously out of control in Machen rugby field and whilst so out of control injured a person on April 16.

LAUREN FLETCHER, 26, of Graham Court, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 19 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 74 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Brynau Road on June 5.

She was ordered to pay £442 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RAYMOND SEAN OAKLEY, 37, of Ifton Place, Newport, was jailed for 36 weeks after he pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting a police officer on June 4.

He was ordered to pay £352 in compensation and a surcharge.

WILLIAM HENRY HARRIS, 38, of The Walk, Blaina, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted failing to provide a specimen on June 3.

He was ordered to complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, banned from driving for 28 months and must pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JASON ANDREW MCCARTHY, 34, of Brecon Road, Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £335 in a fine, costs and compensation after he admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress on a train between Pontypool and Abergavenny railway stations on September 21, 2021.

STEVEN PERRETT, 54, of Cwrt Pantycelyn, Springfield, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, was banned from driving for 22 months after he admitted drink driving with 88 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on June 4.

He was ordered to pay £369 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MATTHEW GEORGE MEYRICK, 40, of Victoria Road, Rhymney, was ordered to pay £542 in a fine, costs, compensation and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer on June 2.