A woman has been found dead after a gas explosion at a home in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police were called to an incident shortly after 8.30pm on Sunday after an explosion destroyed a house on Dulwich Road in Kingstanding.

West Midlands Fire Service have announced a woman has been found dead at the site.

A statement from the fire service said: “We’re very sad to confirm that a woman has been found dead at the scene of last night's explosion in Kingstanding. Our thoughts and sympathies are with everyone affected.”

One man remains in life-threatening condition after being rescued from the home, while four other men were also treated for their injuries.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “A man was helped from the property by people at the scene but had suffered very serious injuries.

“After assessment and treatment at the scene, he was taken on blue lights to the major trauma centre at Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham with the MERIT team travelling with the ambulance.

“His condition on arrival at hospital was described as life threatening.

“Four further men have been assessed by ambulance crews for minor conditions but have been discharged at the scene.

“Members of the Hazardous Area Response Team continue to work with specialist firefighters at the scene.”

A spokesperson from Cadent Gas said its personnel were at the site.

“Our teams are on-site at the incident in Kingstanding, assisting the multi-agency response as the gas emergency service for the West Midlands” they said.

“It is too early to speculate on the cause. Our thoughts are with everyone impacted.

“If ever anyone smells gas, nearby or anywhere, it is important to act immediately and ring the national gas emergency service on 0800 111 999.”