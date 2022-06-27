Newport-based craft beer producer Tiny Rebel Brewery has set its sights on growth and is hoping the summer sunshine can play a key part in that – in more ways than one.

The brewery, which was founded by friends Bradley Cummings and Gareth Williams in their garage a decade ago, has invested in new fermentation tanks to help it ramp up production ahead of the busy summer period.

The business used a six-figure finance package from Lloyds Bank to invest in five new tanks which will increase its production capacity by more than one quarter – the equivalent of 225,000 extra cans of beer.

It will enable Tiny Rebel to meet increasing demand from its growing number of customers, which includes Sainsbury’s, and pubs and bars across the UK. It will also see Tiny Rebel grow its team of 125 employees to maximise production as the warmer weather arrives.

The fermentation tanks will be run on 100 per cent renewable energy, after the business installed more than 400 solar panels at its main brewery.

It produces 168 KWP of renewable energy, reducing its carbon footprint and bringing greater stability amid the current energy price uncertainty. It has already helped the business reduce its energy bills by as much as a third.

Last year, 2021, was a bumper year for Tiny Rebel as it almost doubled its revenue. It invested in a new canning line, which increased its production capacity from 15,000 cans per day to 15,000 cans in just one hour. It enabled the business to roll out 12-packs of its popular Clwb Tropica and Cali Pale ales in Sainsbury’s stores, which was key to its impressive growth.

Hannah Williams, chief financial officer at Tiny Rebel Brewery, said: “We’ve been growing rapidly over the past decade and last year helped us to kick on to another level. The new fermentation tanks will help us to accelerate that growth and put us in a position to establish ourselves as one of the key players in the craft beer category.

“Even as we’ve grown we’ve stayed committed to doing things the right way. We want our business to have a positive impact in the community, both environmentally and economically. We worked closely with the Lloyds team to create a sustainability plan that would enable us to continue growing while being kind to the planet and that lies at the heart of everything we do.”

David Williams, relationship manager at Lloyds Bank, said: “Tiny Rebel Brewery is a fantastic example of what is possible when you bring together ambition, hard work and great products. It has set itself apart in an increasingly crowded space while maintaining their values. They’ve set a great example by putting sustainability at the heart of their growth, and it’s paying dividends for them.

“Food and drinks firms are helping to lead the way when it comes to sustainable practices, and we’re working with our customers in the industry to increase the number of eco-friendly products on shop shelves.”