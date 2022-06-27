Plans have been approved to turn a former care home in Newport into a convent.
Willow House on Stow Park Circle will now be home to the Sisters of St Joseph of Annecy, who were previously based at Llantarnam Abbey near Cwmbran.
The application, which was submitted by LRJ Planning on behalf of the applicant, includes 12 bedrooms, four study rooms, and multiple communal areas.
Two full-time staff roles would be based at the convent – these positions would be shared between four members of staff.
The design and access statement said: “As no external alterations are required to the external fabric of the building, the proposal will provide a sustainable re-use of a vacant building that will ultimately preserve the character of this part of the Conservation Area.”
Newport City Council’s planning officers approved the plans on Thursday, June 23. More information on the recycling and waste disposal plan is requested as a condition of the planning permission.
In early 2021, the care home was proposed to be changed into a rehabilitation centre for women serving a prison sentence. However, following objections this didn’t go ahead.
