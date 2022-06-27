A man has been taken to hospital after a crash in a Caerphilly suburb over the weekend.

The emergency services were called to reports of a road traffic collision in New Road, Tir-Y-Berth on Saturday evening (June 25).

According to Gwent Police, the call came in at around 8.20pm.

Crews from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Welsh Ambulance Service attended along with the police.

It can be confirmed that the incident involved one car.

Its driver, a 63-year-old man from the Caerphilly area, was treated at the scene for injuries, before being taken to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for further treatment.

While the incident was ongoing, police closed New Road between Tir-Y-Berth Primary School and New Road Motors.

A diversion was put in place which had potential to cause localised congestion.

As a result, members of the public were urged to avoid the area.

Shortly before 10pm, the road was reopened.

