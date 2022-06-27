Plans to open a huge new health and wellbeing centre in the Newport East area have taken a major step forward, with the Welsh Government approving the plans.

Set to slot into the wider regeneration of the Ringland area of the city, the £27.46 million centre will house two existing GP practices independently – the Ringland Medical Practice and Park Surgery.

In addition, the Ringland Dental Surgery will also be located here.

All told, the Welsh Government has said that it will host a whole range of services for patients, including “General Medical Services, Community Pharmacy and Community Dentistry, Community Services, Social Care and Third Sector Partners.”

It will also house a community hub, designed to bring people together “to support wellbeing, reduce loneliness and promote independent living, all in a welcoming environment.”

The Gwent Regional Partnership Board led the development of plans for the new centre, with Aneurin Bevan University Health Board working together with Newport City Council, Newport City Homes and other partner organisations.

How did we get here?





Plans to open a new health and wellbeing centre in this area have been a long time coming, with the current iteration of the plans first unveiled in the summer of 2020.

Earlier still, the multi-million pound project has been in the pipeline for more than 10 years but an initial plan was abandoned when the recession of the mid-2000s hit NHS budgets.

But now, the development is seen as a key part of regeneration plans for Ringland which include new housing and a modern shopping centre.

The existing Ringland Health Centre – which has been described as “very tired in appearance” and “no longer fit for purpose” – will be demolished, while a multi-use games area (MUGA) which has been vandalised and attracted anti-social behaviour will be relocated.

What has been said about the new plans?





Glyn Jones, interim chief executive of Aneurin Bevan University Heath Board, said: “We are delighted that the Welsh Government has approved this new health and wellbeing centre, which is a perfect example of our ambitions for the transformation of health care delivery across the health board area.

“Our ongoing clinical futures programme commits us to moving care closer to people’s homes and this new centre in the Newport East area will enable patients to access a wide range of health and social care services under one roof in the heart of their own community.”

Councillor Jane Mudd, leader of Newport City Council, said: “The new centre promises to bring significant benefits to people living in the east of the city and I am delighted the council is working with its partners to bring vital services together in one place, close to the community.

“I would encourage residents to take the opportunity find out more about the development at the public engagement events as they are the ones who will be using the new centre.”

Ceri Doyle, chief executive of Newport City Homes, said: “We’re delighted that the plans for a new health and wellbeing centre at Ringland have been approved. The centre will be ideally placed for the community as we continue our regeneration of the area, building 158 new homes and relocating Ringland shopping centre.

“We look forward to transforming the area for current and future generations and working in partnership with Aneurin Bevan University Health Board and Newport City Council will help us deliver the best services for the Ringland community.”

Eluned Morgan MS, minister for health and social services, said: “We are pleased to invest in the Newport East Health and wellbeing centre which supports our programme for government commitment of developing 50 integrated health and social care hubs across Wales. By offering such a wide range of health and social care services in one place, this centre will help deliver more services to those who need it most, closer to home.”

All of the services on offer at the new centre

Below, you can find a list of all the services set to be on offer at the new centre:

• GP Services

• Learning Disability Services

• Dental Services

• Memory Assessment Clinics

• Sexual Health Services

• Audiology

• Community Midwifery

• CAMHS

• Looked After Children services

• School Nursing

• Flying Start

• Health Visitors

• Dieticians

• District Nurses

• Speech and Language Therapy Services

• Wellbeing Support

• Podiatry Services

• Substance Misuse Services

• Diabetic Retinopathy

• Mental Health

• Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening

Available in the community hub next door:

• Citizens Advice Bureau

• Library Services and events

• Space for recreation and leisure

• Adult learning classes

• Support for young people aged 11-25

Two public engagement events will take place on Tuesday July 18 at the Rascal Hope Centre, Somerton, between 12pm – 7pm, and Wednesday July 19 at Hendre Hall, East Hub, Ringland, from 12pm – 7pm, to give people an opportunity to find out more information about the development.

More information can be found online here.