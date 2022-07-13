The renowned Oldwalls Collection brought you the finest wedding venues on the Gower coast, and now they are bringing you a brand-new luxurious wedding venue right here on your doorstep.

At the helm of the wedding industry in Wales for a decade, the Oldwalls Collection is renowned throughout the UK as a leading wedding brand. Established in 2008, the Oldwalls Collection already compromises of two of Wales’ most popular wedding venues, Oldwalls Gower and Fairyhill, and now Sant Ffraed House.

Rebekah & Paul, the first couple to get married at Sant Ffraed House

The Oldwalls Collection has invested over £3.1million to transform the Grade 11 listed property, which is set within acres of interrupted countryside with views of Sugar Loaf Mountain, which can be enjoyed from every window.

Sant Ffraed House by Oldwalls, offers a reception and ceremony space for at least 150 guests, substantial on-site accommodation, two bars and an evening entertainment space. Think iconic, luxury, exclusive. What else would you expect from an Oldwalls Collection venue?

Located not too far from the prestigious market town of Abergavenny, you can also experience the beauty of rural Wales, which is home to historic castles, romantic abbeys, the Brecon Beacons and Wye Valley.

Commercial Director, Shakira Obaid, told Voice: “Luxury, first class service and fantastic food – these are the things we guarantee at our luxurious wedding venue here in South Wales.

“For the past 18 months, Sant Ffraed House has undergone a stunning transformation, and we are very proud to offer a stunning new addition to our collection of world class South Wales wedding venues. When we put our name to it, you can rest assured that your wedding experience will be second to none.

“Our sister venue, Oldwalls Gower, has been voted the best wedding venue in Wales for three consecutive years and we promise to inject the same award-winning formula into your special day at Sant Ffraed House.

“We believe that special moments should happen in the most enchanting of locations. Our newly refurbished Grade II listed venue, nestled within acres of breath-taking grounds, offers a truly unique wedding destination. The venue’s manicured grounds, complete with a trout lake, sit in an historic landscape with the building itself dating back to the 1400s, making it the perfect backdrop for taking beautiful photographs that you and your partner can treasure for the rest of your lives.

“As you would expect from an Oldwalls Collection venue, exclusivity comes as standard, not an exception. When you set the date at Sant Ffraed House, you get the whole venue to play with and we’ve been working hard behind our grand old doors to offer ‘something new’. Keep your eyes on our social media pages as we will be unveiling The K Room very soon”.

If you would like to take a tour of Sant Ffraed House, appointments can be made mid-week, or you can opt to take a virtual tour which is time convenient to you. Appointments need to be pre booked as there is limited availability.

The next open days are on Sunday, July 31 and Sunday, August 14.

Visit the website or call for more details.

A small selection of key dates is still available for 2022. Couples should get in touch with the team to discuss further.

To keep up to date with the latest news and to gain an exclusive insight, simply follow the Sant Ffraed House social media pages. Shakira and her team look forward to greeting you.

Address: Llanvihangel Gobion, Abergavenny, NP7 9BA.

Website: oldwallscollection.com

Phone:01792 391468

Instagram: santffraedhouse

Facebook: Sant Ffraed House

Twitter: SantFfraedHouse

Pinterest: Oldwalls Collection Youtube:

Oldwalls Collection