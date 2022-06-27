Swansea Love Island star Paige has been caught in a love triangle in recent days and it looks like things are about to get even more complicated.

ITV viewers were left reeling after Friday's episode saw Scottish boy Jay choose the 24-year-old paramedic.

Paige was previously coupled up with Cumbria rugby lad Jacques with things going well between the pair, sharing the first kiss and trip to the hideaway within days.

But after Jay admitted that he wanted to get to know Paige - which abruptly ended his relationship with Essex girl Ekin-Su - things between Paige and Jacques have been strained to say the least.

Paige and Jay on Love Island, tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox. Credit: ITV

Paige pulls Jay for a chat after Jacques confesses his feelings

Initially, Jacques was playing it cool with Jay getting to know Paige, encouraging the pair to go for chats.

Fans of the ITV dating show were left distraught after seeing how Jacques's cool attitude was affecting Paige.

But this week, Jacques changed his tune, opening up to Paige on Sunday night that it bothered him and that he had feelings for her.

Following Jacques’ confession, Paige pulled Jay for a chat to see where his head was at on Monday's episode.

Paige said: “I totally understand it can feel awkward and stuff when you see me be with Jacques. I just don’t like being that person in the middle, do you know what I mean?”

Jay admitted: “I won’t lie, this morning when I woke up I was feeling a bit of mixed signals. If you say you’re open to getting to know me, cool, but obviously last night I saw you and Jacques had a moment together and I thought maybe it’s just a bit too late for me...”

Later in the episode, Paige breaks things off with Jay and chooses to focus on her connection with Jacques.

Paige on Love Island, tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox. Credit: ITV

Love Island continues on Tuesday at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.