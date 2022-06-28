A MAN with a drink problem who held a grudge against his brother threatened to kill him and burn down the family farm.

Kevin Hawkins’ family were frightened he would carry out the threats against David Hawkins and the farm in Markham, near Blackwood.

He held a long standing grudge after moving back to live on the farm following the tragic death of his partner, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

Kevin Hawkins made the threats over two days in April with police being called to the farm on both occasions.

Ieuan Bennett, prosecuting, said: “The family were extremely fearful of the threats he was making and believed he was capable of putting them into effect.”

MORE NEWS: Drugs boss ‘with low IQ’ sold cocaine after business venture failed

In a victim impact statement David Hawkins said his brother’s “excessive drinking” had caused tension and he hoped he would get help to overcome it.

Hawkins, 55, of Malvern Close, Leigh Sinton, near Malvern, Worcestershire, admitted two counts of threats to kill and two of threatening to destroy or damage property.

Stuart John, mitigating, urged the court to suspend the inevitable prison sentence and to take into account his client’s guilty pleas.

He added that there was a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation”.

Judge Daniel Williams told the defendant: “The principal victim of your offending is your brother David Hawkins.

“You returned to live on the family farm following the tragic death of your partner some years ago.

“You lived in an outbuilding and your drinking increased over time.

“It seems you harbour some ill feeling towards your brother.

“Police had been called to the farm on a number of occasions before these offences.

“On April 15 police were called, you were behaving erratically and you threatened to burn the farm down and to kill your brother and you were stopped by the police from assaulting him.

“You were released from police custody and you returned to the farm the next day.

“Your sister was called in order to placate you but didn’t manage to do so and you again made threats to burn down the family farm and kill your brother.”

Hawkins was jailed for nine months, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to complete a 16-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant was made the subject of a three-year restraining order and must pay £350 towards prosecution costs and a £156 surcharge.