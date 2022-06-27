THE three men who have been arrested after an attack in the early hours of Saturday in Monmouth left a man unconscious remain in custody.

The emergency services were called following an assault on Monnow Street in Monmouth at around 1.15am on Saturday, June 26.

A 43-year-old man from Poole, Dorset, was found unconscious, and he remains at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

The man’s injuries are thought to be serious, and he continues to receive treatment.

Three men – one aged 21 and two aged 19 – all from the Monmouth area were arrested on suspicion of assault and remain in police custody.

Detective Superintendent Nick Wilkie, the senior investigating officer, said: “Our enquiries are continuing, and we’ve been able to remove the scene guard and Monnow Street has now reopened.

“Officers will be making further enquiries so it is possible that you may see ongoing police activity as part of this work.

“Please do not be alarmed and if you have any concerns, then please do stop and talk to us.

“We’re keen to hear from anyone who may have information or details that could assist our enquiry, particularly if you’ve not yet spoken to us.”

Gwent Police has confirmed that their enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, from Monnow Street should call 101 or send officers a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200213333.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.