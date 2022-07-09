THE South Wales Argus Camera Club has 4,700-plus members and we’ve been asking them to pick five photographs which tell a story for them.

Today we meet Vicki Bloomfield, of Portskewett, a mother of three young boys.

She said: "Wales is such a beautiful place so I like to share with family who don't live here. I love to capture special moments with my children for later in life. Photography is also an art."

This picture makes me happy: The day my third child was born, making our family complete. His brothers are so happy here, makes me even more happy

This picture makes me sad: This is Lake Louise in Alberta Canada. We laid our mum to rest here.

This picture makes me laugh: This is the only way to get a family picture without the silly faces! Even then the boys are doing funny poses

This picture is very special to me: Holiday in Cornwall. A special time for my family and I

This picture makes me dream of something: This makes me dream of the bigger things to come and how small we are in the world but can make huge differences