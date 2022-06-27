DON'T buy pets as a surprise gift - that's the message from an animal charity after a tiny hampster ended up in its care.

The Syrian hamster, who has been named Marshmallow by the Blue Cross charity’s rehoming and advice unit in Newport, was brought in because his owners didn’t have time to care for him and signed him over into our care.

Marshmallow the hamster

Claire Haynes, animal behaviourist at Blue Cross, said: “If you are thinking about adding a small pet to your family, then it’s really important to do lots of research to see whether you are able to offer the right environment to enable these quite complex creatures to enjoy fulfilling and interesting lives.

“We’d never advise giving any pet as a surprise gift as its vital people have the time and ability to care for a pet.

“Most small pets like hamsters don’t enjoy being picked up and handled, so think carefully before deciding to get a small pet if you have young children– it’s very important that an adult is responsible for, and interested in, overseeing their care and well-being. Rememer they’re also nocturnal so you might not see much of them during the day.“

Potential owners would also be surprised to learn that such a small creature actually needs a large cage.

Claire added: “Syrian hamsters love to climb so adding ladders, shelves, and cardboard tubes into their enclosure will provide them with hours of entertainment. Dwarf hamsters are a bit less nimble."

If you think you can give Marshmallow a loving home then visit www.bluecross.org.uk/pet/marshmallow-5142341