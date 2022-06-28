Summer weekends in Torfaen don’t always have the weather on their side, but they certainly bring out the best in our communities.

Cwmbran’s Big Event and World Heritage Day in Blaenavon earlier in the month will be followed by Pontypool’s Party in the Park on Saturday July 9. But there is so much going on every weekend.

The weekend before was no exception. On Friday evening, I enjoyed a great evening of boxing, hosted by Cwmbran Vale Rotary Club at Pontypool Active Living Centre. Well done to the organisers and to all the fighters and trainers for putting on an excellent show, all to raise money for good causes.

The young people involved were particularly impressive. The discipline and dedication boxing can instil in young people is fantastic - I know many people who’ve transformed their lives in that way, so thank you to all the local boxing clubs for the great work you do.

Saturday morning marked the start of Pontypool’s renowned Relay for Life. The teams weren’t blessed with the best weather, but their spirit was not blunted by the rain. As well as keeping going for 24 hours, the fantastic competitors celebrated cancer survivors, remembered those we’ve lost and delivered a resounding message of hope, all while raising money for Cancer Research UK. Thank you to the committee for another successful Relay – I look forward to next year!

The rest of my weekend was spent across the border at a conference of fellow councillors and council leaders. It’s always good to meet councillors from other areas, to discuss things and learn from what each other are doing.

It’s helpful to remember that so many of the difficult issues we grapple with here in Torfaen are also concerns across the UK. From helping people struggling with the cost of living to town centre regeneration, supporting young people and schools after a difficult few years, the level of demand in housing and social care, even potholes and the state of roads, councils everywhere are battling to make improvements.

Monday morning was spent marking the start of Armed Forces Week 2022 with our flag raising ceremony at the civic centre. It is always important to thank all those from Torfaen who serve or have served, and to thank their families too. I will continue to do all I can to support our Armed Forces and Veterans Community, building on the Armed Forces Covenant Gold Award we received last term.