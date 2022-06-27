A NEWPORT teenager has been hailed as a ‘hero’ after helping a young boy in need when walking home from school.

14-year-old Kyron Powell came across a vulnerable and distressed child in Duffryn on the afternoon of Thursday, June 23.

After seeing the boy, Mr Powell contacted his mum to say he would be home late, and asking her to call the police.

Meanwhile, he stayed with the boy, keeping him calm and safe until officers arrived.

Gwent Police confirmed that they received a report of the concern for welfare of a young boy on Thursday, June 23, in the Duffryn area of Newport.

Inspector Hannah Welti said: "Kyron is an absolute hero. His actions allowed police to get there quickly and ensure the child’s immediate safety and get him the support he needed at that time.

"To say thank you, I visited Kyron and took him some chocolates and a Just Eat voucher after I heard that his amazing actions meant that he had missed his dinner.

“We were all extremely impressed by Kyron's mature and sensible response to this situation and wanted to thank him.”