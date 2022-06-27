DRIVERS could be in for traffic problems on one of Newport's busiest roads this week.

Emergency repair work is being carried out on a section of Malpas Road, north of the roundabout with M4 Junction 26.

This is because a sewer has reportedly collapsed, near the junction with Blaen-y-Pant Crescent.

Newport City Council confirmed an emergency road closure on Monday.

Two lanes of the northbound carriageway have been closed off to traffic, while a crew from Welsh Water conducts repair work.

On Monday morning, several pieces of digging equipment arrived at the scene.

The cordoned-off area is between the M4 roundabout and the traffic lights at the junction with Bettws Lane.

The central and right-hand lanes are closed until the junction.

There is no closure on the southbound side of the road.

The city council said the repair work is likely to last four days.

Some congestion was reported at the scene on Monday afternoon, owing to the lane closures.