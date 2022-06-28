Post Office workers are to stage a fresh one-day strike in a dispute over pay cuts.

Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) at more than 100 Crown Post Offices – the larger branches often sited on high streets – will walk out on July 11.

The Crown Post Offices will close for one day, as workers strike against a massive real-terms pay cut.

The union said its members had rejected a pay offer it said was worth 3% with effect from April and a £500 lump sum, which the CWU said was well below inflation.

It will be the third national strike by Post Office workers this year.

CWU assistant secretary Andy Furey said: “No worker wants to be in this situation, but Post Office bosses can’t be surprised that callous decisions are challenged by our members.

MORE NEWS: Revealed: Why a staggering number of buses have been cancelled in Gwent

“This dispute is about dignity and respect for hard-working employees – essential public servants who, as key workers, provided unprecedented customer service during the pandemic.

“Our members feel betrayed and will not tolerate their living standards being smashed by people in charge of a public service that due to our members’ efforts made tens of millions of pounds in annual profits.

“There is more than enough money for a reasonable pay rise – implementing this pay cut is a management choice, not a necessity.”

If you value The National's journalism, help grow our team of reporters by becoming a subscriber.