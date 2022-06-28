THE RSPCA has warned there are still “significant issues” with poor puppy breeding practices in Wales, after new figures showed investigations and prosecutions are on the rise.

RSPCA Cymru asked all 22 local authorities in Wales - under the Freedom of Information Act - how they are currently tackling illegal puppy breeding in their respective counties.

It revealed that local authorities received almost 1,000 enquiries from concerned members of the public in 2020 and 2021 - with this figure having increased by 6.75 per cent in 2021.

And local authorities undertook almost 600 investigations over the two years, with the number of investigations increasing by 62 per cent in 2021 when compared to 2020.

Blaenau Gwent council conducted 89 investigations across 2020 and 2021, the third highest in Wales – behind Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion.

The number of prosecutions undertaken by local authorities also doubled in 2021 (eight) compared to 2020 (four).

21 dogs were found living in unhygienic and hazardous conditions at an unlicensed puppy farm. Picture: RSPCA Cymru.

Local authorities are responsible in law for the licensing of breeding establishments, and ensuring they uphold the conditions of their licences.

RSPCA Cymru’s public affairs officer Billie-Jade Thomas said: “It is encouraging to see local authorities acting on information given to them by members of the public, and may suggest that puppy purchasers are becoming more savvy, and are listening to advice when it comes to puppy farms and breeders.

“But these figures demonstrate there's still significant issues with poor puppy breeding practices in Wales - and we're worried they may only be the tip of the iceberg.”

David Bowles, RSPCA head of public affairs, said: “Given the overpopulation of companion animals in Wales, we'd instead urge people to strongly consider adopting a dog or puppy in need of a second chance - rather than potentially funding yet more breeding; some of which - as this data shows - could be compromising welfare.”

This Labrador was found at an unlicensed puppy farm, but has now recovered and has gone on to join Gloucestershire Constabulary. Picture: RSPCA Cymru.

Hope Rescue recently took in 45 dogs and puppies that had been part of a local authority investigation.

Vanessa Waddon, from the charity, said: “We are pleased to see both the number of investigations and prosecutions increase. This is indicative of increased public awareness of the devastating impact of low-welfare and illegal breeding.

“We are pleased to support local authority investigations and recently took in 45 dogs and puppies signed over from an illegal breeder in a shocking condition.

“However, there is still a lot of work to do to raise standards and we fully support the RSPCA’s calls to implement further recommendations from the dog breeding review in 2020.

“The key will also be in ensuring that local authorities are properly resourced and trained to meet the significant challenges ahead if Wales is to truly tackle the issues highlighted in the review and lead the way in tackling low-welfare breeders prioritising wealth over health.”

Gigi, an 11-month-old chocolate Labrador, was grossly overweight when she was found. Picture: RSPCA Cymru.

Trading Standards Wales has launched the Local Authority (Animal Licensing) Enforcement Project - on behalf of the Welsh Government - which looks at supporting councils to ensure consistent enforcement of dog breeding laws across Wales.

Hope Rescue and the RSPCA have also provided training as part of this project.

Gareth Walters – head of trading standards at Monmouthshire County Council and strategic lead on animal health and welfare for Trading Standards Wales, said: “Members of the public are recognising more and more the problems associated with both illegal dog breeding and the importance of licensed breeders complying with legal requirements.

“Already stretched local authority resources face competing priorities and this often doesn’t enable all intelligence received to be developed and investigated locally, especially where it relates to UK wide criminality.

“The establishment of a Local Authority Enforcement Project in partnership with the Welsh Government has enabled a pilot approach to be undertaken with specialist support being developed to support local authorities.

“This is developing effective, consistent inspections and investigations, targeted enforcement of identified organised crime as well as identifying changes to the current legal requirements to improve both animal welfare and consumer protection.”

Anyone who has concerns about puppy selling, or has concerns that someone is selling puppies without a licence, should contact their local trading standards team.

This can also be done anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.