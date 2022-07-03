COMMUNITIES across St Modwen’s developments in Wales came together to mark the start of summer and to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

More than 300 residents gathered across Glan Llyn, near Llanwern in Newport, and Coed Darcy in Neath Port Talbot for the events, which were organised by St Modwen, one of the UK’s leading developers of new communities and high-quality homes.

The Mayor of Newport, Cllr Martyn Kellaway, opened the event at Glan Llyn, where residents enjoyed a community picnic in the Western Park.

Mayor of Newport Cllr Martyn Kellaway and Mayoress Helen Kellaway at St Modwen's Glan Llyn Platinum Jubilee event

The community took part in fun activities throughout the day, trying their hands at classic British games such as Jenga, Connect 4 and giant snakes and ladders and enjoyed a performance by a live DJ, while children were entertained by a balloon artist and a butterfly stilt-walker.

Many residents wore fancy dress and enjoyed having their faces painted as part of the festivities.

Residents across both events also took part in pudding competitions, where bakers presented their best sweet creations and competed to win a top prize of a £75 Lakeland voucher – donated by St Modwen.

St Modwen is the master developer behind Glan Llyn, which is transforming the former Llanwern Steelworks into a sustainable community development set within a landscape brimming with nature.

The development will deliver three new lakes, as well as extensive parkland across more than 80 acres, providing vital habitats for species native to the nearby Wentlooge Levels, including waterfowl, reed-bed nesters and woodland animals.

More than 850 homes have been built to date at Glan Llyn, alongside community facilities including a primary school, pub, and a park. There are also footpaths and cycle routes throughout the development, enabling schoolchildren and residents to enjoy the nature on their doorstep.

Lucinda Clason-Thomas, resident portfolio manager at St Modwen, said: “It has been wonderful to see residents across our developments come together to celebrate this momentous national event and see in the start of summer together.

"Following the success of our spring events earlier this year, where 26 trees were planted across both sites, it was great to see the communities at Glan Llyn and Coed Darcy enjoy the spaces they’ve helped us to enhance.”

Both events were coordinated and officiated by HDK Marketing Ltd.