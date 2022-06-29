A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

MARZIN AHMED MOSHEN, 18, of Munnings Drive, Newport, was jailed for 26 weeks after he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving on Lower Dock Street on June 9.

He was banned from driving for 15 months and ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

KAYDEN SMITH, 35, of Old Mill Court, Bettws, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to possession of a knuckle duster which released an electrical charge, an offence under the Firearms Act.

He was ordered to pay a £22 surcharge and the court ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the weapon.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

MERVYN MALCOLM LEWIS, 66, of Queen Victoria Street, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £3,404.18 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty depositing and treating waste on land at Park Hill Garage, Park Hill, Tredegar, other than under and to the extent authorised by an environmental permit and being a person who produced controlled waste, failed to comply with a requirement imposed by regulation 35 of the Waste (England and Wales) Regulations 2011.

DARREN AKHLAGHI, 34, of Forest Close, Coed Eva, Cwmbran, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to assault occasioning him actual bodily harm on September 11, 2021.

He was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and pay £680 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

CARLY JAMES, 35, of Blaencuffin Road, Llanhilleth, Abertillery, was banned from driving for 28 days for driving without insurance on Commercial Road on November 2, 2021.

She was ordered to pay £366 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SOPHIE TODD, 33, of Kings Fee, Monmouth, was banned from driving for 14 months after she admitted drink driving with 51 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Cinderhill Street on June 9.

She was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.