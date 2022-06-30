A FLORIST in a Gwent town has taken the decision to close after nearly 25 years.

Taking to social media, Eileen Jenkins Florist has confirmed that they are set to close their Abertillery shop later this summer.

It has been confirmed that the final day of trading for the Church Street shop will be August 27.

While they are set to continue operating out of their Newbridge store on Victoria Terrace, it marks the end of an era, with the florist having been in place in Abertillery for “nearly 25 years”.

Explaining the reason for closing the store, a representative for the business was critical of the town, saying: “Unfortunately our town due to a number of factors is no longer a thriving town with good physical footfall.”

Continuing, they said: “I cannot justify paying the top-end rent, rates, the ever-increasing energy costs and other overheads to just have a shop front presence.”

They also cited the lack of banks remaining in the town as a reason for why shoppers may shun Abertillery for other destinations.

Finally, they thanked their customers for supporting them over the years, and stressed that in addition to the Newbridge store, there is still provision in place for telephone orders.

Closure statement in full

A spokesperson for Eileen Jenkins Florist said: "Sadly it's time for me to make the announcement that my Abertillery Shop will be closing its doors on the August 27, 2022.

“It’s a very sad time for me as we've been in the town nearly 25 years. Unfortunately our town due to a number of factors is no longer a thriving town with good physical footfall. With this in mind I cannot justify paying the top end rent, rates, the ever increasing energy costs and other overheads to just have a shop front presence.

“Most of our orders now due to good old covid are telephone and website orders - covid changed the way we shopped and continue to shop. There are no banks now in our town and this does really effect where people shop.

“This said I will be moving myself down to my Newbridge shop where you can still order for deliveries to the Abertillery and surrounding areas on 01495 247273.

“It's not a decision I've taken lightly but I think we're all in for a tough few years.

“We've worked hard as a family to start the business and make it work, I love my Abertillery shop and its customers and I hope that you will follow me down to Newbridge.

“We're fully qualified florists and members of the good florist guide for the past seven years, which is not an easy task to get accepted into. Floristry has been in the family now for 40 years so we certainly know our stuff.

“I hope you will continue to support us in our Newbridge shop and I thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the support you have given us from the start to now.

“Here is our website also if you wish to order on there instead www.eileenjenkinsflorists.co.uk.”