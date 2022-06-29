Cardiff Bus is embarking on its biggest recruitment drive ever as it looks to hire trainee drivers and existing PCV licence holders.

If you love driving and are looking for a new career where every day is different, this could be the job for you.

The bus operator, which runs services across the city, the Vale of Glamorgan and to/from Newport, is looking to expand its team in order to meet demand and provide a vital service to the local community.

Following recent pay increases, new starters will benefit from industry-leading pay, training, benefits and career progression, including:

Competitive salary - £12.05/hr for existing PCV licence holders after 12 months

Paid training for industry newcomers - £10.25/hr rising to £10.78 once you obtain your PCV licence

Enhanced hourly rates for weekend shifts

Paid breaks – you are paid for all the hours you work, including meal breaks

Average working week of 41 hours with a choice of 4 or 5 day rotas

Varied shift patterns

Comprehensive benefits including contributory pension scheme, holidays, retail and gym discounts, cycle to work scheme, employee assistance programme, occupational sick pay scheme, occupational health assessment and 24/7 access to wellbeing hub.

Modern fleet of automatic buses, including new electric buses

Free travel pass on the Cardiff Bus network for you and your immediate family

Free onsite parking

Opportunity to develop career and branch out into other areas of the business

Jen Doody, HR director at Cardiff Bus, said: “It’s a great time to be joining our team as we transform our network across the city.

“Whether you’re a newcomer to the industry looking for a varied, customer-facing role, an experienced PCV licence holder looking for the next career step, we’d love to hear from you. Don’t worry if you’ve never driven a bus, we can train you!

“You’ll find that every day is different and filled with variety, so if you love interacting with people, making a difference each day and fancy an office with a view, this really could be the role for you!

“It’s more than just driving a bus, it’s about being part of the best team in town and being a friendly face that makes every customer feel welcome.”

To apply you need to:

Be over 18 years old

Have a full UK driving licence that’s been valid for more than 12 months, with no more than 6 penalty points

Have the ability to deliver great customer experience

For more information and to apply, visit cardiffbus.com