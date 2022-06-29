Cardiff Bus is embarking on its biggest recruitment drive ever as it looks to hire trainee drivers and existing PCV licence holders.

If you love driving and are looking for a new career where every day is different, this could be the job for you.

The bus operator, which runs services across the city, the Vale of Glamorgan and to/from Newport, is looking to expand its team in order to meet demand and provide a vital service to the local community.

South Wales Argus:

Following recent pay increases, new starters will benefit from industry-leading pay, training, benefits and career progression, including:

  • Competitive salary - £12.05/hr for existing PCV licence holders after 12 months
  • Paid training for industry newcomers - £10.25/hr rising to £10.78 once you obtain your PCV licence
  • Enhanced hourly rates for weekend shifts
  • Paid breaks – you are paid for all the hours you work, including meal breaks
  • Average working week of 41 hours with a choice of 4 or 5 day rotas
  • Varied shift patterns
  • Comprehensive benefits including contributory pension scheme, holidays, retail and gym discounts, cycle to work scheme, employee assistance programme, occupational sick pay scheme, occupational health assessment and 24/7 access to wellbeing hub.
  • Modern fleet of automatic buses, including new electric buses
  • Free travel pass on the Cardiff Bus network for you and your immediate family
  • Free onsite parking
  • Opportunity to develop career and branch out into other areas of the business

Jen Doody, HR director at Cardiff Bus, said: “It’s a great time to be joining our team as we transform our network across the city.

“Whether you’re a newcomer to the industry looking for a varied, customer-facing role, an experienced PCV licence holder looking for the next career step, we’d love to hear from you. Don’t worry if you’ve never driven a bus, we can train you!

“You’ll find that every day is different and filled with variety, so if you love interacting with people, making a difference each day and fancy an office with a view, this really could be the role for you!

“It’s more than just driving a bus, it’s about being part of the best team in town and being a friendly face that makes every customer feel welcome.”

To apply you need to:

  • Be over 18 years old
  • Have a full UK driving licence that’s been valid for more than 12 months, with no more than 6 penalty points
  • Have the ability to deliver great customer experience

For more information and to apply, visit cardiffbus.com