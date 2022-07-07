A self-build home and an amazing kitchen renovation in Abergavenny.

After living on a canal boat for three years, Mr & Mrs Butt decided it was time to upsize. So, after finding the perfect piece of land amongst the peaceful Brecon hills, they began creating the home they had always dreamed of.

Once the impressive home was built, it was time to install a kitchen. The couple’s previous boat kitchen was far from suitable for hosting social gatherings. So, it was time to create a kitchen that allowed them to do what they loved doing; entertaining guests.

Following a recommendation from a builder working on the house, Mr and Mrs Butt visited our Abergavenny kitchen showroom and met with kitchen designer Barbora.

What was brief?

Mr and Mrs Butt explained that they wanted to include various colours in their kitchen renovation. They also wanted a large kitchen island, as they felt this would help make the kitchen a sociable place when entertaining guests.

The space was open plan, flowing into a dining and living area, so the kitchen had to work seamlessly with the rest of the home and include adequate storage to prevent the space from looking cluttered.

The design process

After Barbora demonstrated how the space would look using just two colours on our 3D visual design system, Mr and Mrs Butt decided to scrap the original colour scheme they had envisaged. Instead, they opted for our Sutton in our beautifully rich Inkwell finish with a contrasting kitchen island in Deco Twilight.

Our SpaceTower larder unit was incorporated into the design to ensure the space stayed organised and uncluttered. In addition, the kitchen island was utilised and designed with extra-wide, extra deep drawers for additional storage.

The outcome

When asked about his new kitchen, Mr Butt said, “to have a kitchen like this is just brilliant”.

He also explained that the kitchen renovation design has “made life so much easier. Everything is in arm’s reach, you can store all your crockery in drawers, and the hot water tap means I can make the wife a cup of tea in seconds.”

Are you ready to start your kitchen renovation?

If you’re looking to begin your own kitchen renovation, speak with one of your kitchen designers today. Our expert designers will be with you every step of the way. Design appointments are free and there’s no obligation to take things further if you decide not to!