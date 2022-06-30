A NEWPORT man has been hit with a £50 fine for failing to self-isolate in line with covid rules.

Appearing before Newport Magistrates Court, Johann Lomax pleaded guilty to one count of failing to comply with self-isolation requirements following close contact to coronavirus.

The charge relates to an incident which took place on January 21, 2021.

On this date, Lomax was said to have been in breach of Welsh Covid rules in Newport,.

The 53-year-old pleaded guilty to the charge, with his guilty plea being taken into account when the sentence was handed down.

Lomax, of Laurel Drive, Bassaleg, Newport, was fined £50 for the offence.

He was further ordered to pay £50 in costs, and a £34 surcharge to fund victim services.

A collection order for the full balance of £134 has been made.

Last week's hearing follows an earlier proceeding, which was held in Lomax's absence last summer (July 29).

On this date, Lomax was fined, in his absence, £1,760, for the same offence.

Costs were added on, bringing his total balance to pay to £2,021.

But, on June 22, 2022, he signed signed a statutory declaration stating that he was not aware of last summer's notice - owing to a change in address.

This was accepted by the court, and the original conviction and sentence were removed, and replaced by the latest proceedings.