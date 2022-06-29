Iconic British girl group the Sugababes have announced they are hitting the road for a huge headline tour and you can get presale tickets.
The Round Round singers will be visiting 17 cities starting their tour in Bristol on October 16 and ending it in Glasgow on November 7.
With the group heading to Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena on October 21.
It comes after the group made an appearance at Glastonbury festival with members Siobhan Donaghy, Mutya Buena and Keisha Buchanan all taking to the stage.
Sharing the exciting news on their social media, the girl group said: "We’re so excited to come full circle and announce our own headline UK tour!
"We’ll be hitting the road in October and November - can’t wait to see you all there. Tickets on-sale 1st July, pre-sale signup link in bio."
How to get presale tickets to the Sugababes in Cardiff:
If you fancy enjoying a night of dancing and hearing hit after hit, you are in luck as you won't have to wait long to grab some pre-sale tickets.
Presale tickets go on sale at 10am on Wednesday, June 29 and last until Friday, July 1 at 9am.
You can get a presale through O2 Priority, Artist Presale or Live Nation Presale.
Sugababes UK tour dates:
October:
- 16 Bristol, SWX Bristol
- 17 Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
- 18 Norwich, The Nick Rayns LCR
- 20 Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
- 21 Manchester, O2 Apollo Manchester
- 23 Leeds, O2 Academy Leeds
- 24 Liverpool, O2 Academy Liverpool
- 25 Sheffield, O2 Academy Sheffield
- 27 Brighton, Brighton Centre
- 28 Bournemouth, O2 Academy Bournemouth
- 29 Southampton, O2 Guildhall Southampton
- 31 Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
- November:
- 01 Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham
- 02 London, Eventim Apollo
- 04 Newcastle, O2 City Hall Newcastle
- 05 Edinburgh, The Usher Hall
- 07 Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow
