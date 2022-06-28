Pupils at a primary school in Blackwood will be enjoying a brand-new forest area this summer, thanks to the generosity of a local business.

Senior Flexonics Crumlin, a sales, engineering and innovation centre based in Pen-Y-Fan Industrial Estate, was looking for a community environmental improvement project that their team could support. Libanus Primary School was the ideal choice as their forest area, Y Goedwig, had fallen into disrepair.

Once the primary school was onboard, the team from Senior Flexonics Crumlin, led by HR manager Claire Parsons, jumped into action, designing the new forest area, approaching local businesses for donations of materials, clearing the existing site, and building the new play area from scratch.

Nicola Williams, headteacher at Libanus Primary School, said: “Like most schools, it’s been a difficult few years, and with limited resources, our forest area had fallen down the list of priorities, so when we were approached by Senior Flexonics Crumlin we jumped at the offer to have Y Goedwig completely revamped.

“The forest area the team has created for the pupils is absolutely incredible. They have gone above and beyond to build something that the children will enjoy for many years to come. We are so grateful for all their hard work and would like to thank Claire and her team as well as Mill Timber Direct for their generous contributions.”

The new forest area has been completely landscaped and now includes water features, mud kitchens, rope climbs, imagination areas, a bug house and even a firepit.

Claire said: “We had been searching for an opportunity to support our local community in an environmental improvement project and what better than a local primary school that will benefit greatly from this new forest area for many years. We knew we could achieve something special for the school and that is with thanks to the team at Senior Flexonics Crumlin who worked tirelessly on the project.

“The team all pulled together to make this endeavour a success and we’re thrilled with the outcome; we hope that the revamped Y Goedwig will bring joy to Libanus pupils for many years to come.”

As well as Senior Flexonics Crumlin donating their time, funds and resources, Croespenmaen-based Mill Timber Direct donated materials for the project free of charge. This included planks for the paths, tree stumps for around the firepit, timber for the mud kitchens, posts for the rope climb and sleepers to build vegetable, herb and flower planters.

Steve Thomas, sales executive, Mill Timber Direct said: “This is such a great project, we were really pleased that we were able to do our bit to support Senior Flexonics Crumlin and Libanus Primary School. We’ve seen what they have managed to achieve with their time and hard work, and they have done a great job.”

In addition to Mill Timber Direct, other local businesses supported the project with various materials; Hughes Forest, Blackwood discounted the cost for chippings, slate, bark & soil, Brecon Design produced bespoke engineered spikes to secure the path, Plumbtech installed a water tap into the area; not charging for their labour, John Phillips Contractors Limited cut back all the brambles to make it a safer starting point for the Senior Flexonics team and SL Recycling provided two skips free of charge.

Claire said: “It really was incredible how the business community pulled together to help build the forest area. When we started, I never could have imagined the generosity that we’ve seen, we’re so grateful to everyone who got involved.”