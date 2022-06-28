POPULAR social media platform Twitter has reportedly crashed leaving thousands of users without connection.

Newsquest reporters noticed problem with the loading of feeds when using the site on desktop, however the app seems to be working fine on mobile.

According to Down Detector, reports of issues started at around 11.19 on Tuesday morning.

Hundreds of reports were received within a 10 minute window leaving users asking whether Twitter was down.

Seventy-nine per cent of issues reported seem to be connected to the website. Meanwhile, 15 per cent was linked to the app.

The issue seems to keep recurring with connection dropping before coming back again for users.

Twitter are yet to comment on the reported outage.

The reason for the problems is still unknown and Newsquest have contacted Twitter for comment.