THESE six defendants were recently handed prison sentences for crimes such as distributing indecent images of children, robbery, assault, burglary and breaching a restraining order.

We look at their cases.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

Kyron Watkins

Thug Kyron Watkins grabbed a 72-year-old woman by the throat before threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend and her daughter.

The 22-year-old had smoked crack and snorted cocaine before committing the offences in Newport.

Watkins, of Trannon Court, Cwmbran, was jailed for 14 months after he pleaded guilty to affray and assault by beating.

MORE NEWS: Drugs boss ‘with low IQ’ sold cocaine after business venture failed

Ieuan Jones

A son who started hounding his mother as soon as he was released from prison made her feel “rock bottom and full of dread”.

Ieuan Jones, 26, was jailed in January for stalking his mum and was prevented from contacting her after a five-year restraining order was imposed.

But the defendant from Cwmbran defied that order in May and turned up at her home and also called and texted her asking for money.

Jones was jailed for nine months.

READ MORE: Man threatened to kill his brother and burn down family farm

Robert Dowding

Burglar Robert Dowding broke into a firm making cabriolet hoods and interiors for Jaguar cars and stole £115,000 worth of machinery.

The 53-year-old from Newport targeted BAS International at Llantarnam Industrial Park, Cwmbran, in December 2020.

Dowding was jailed for three years and seven months after he admitted burglary.

MORE NEWS: Drug dealer was caught after girlfriend ‘informed’ on him to police

Abdul-Majid Rahman

Ex-Newport councillor Abdul-Majid Rahman shared images of young children being raped and his sexual fantasies with other paedophiles.

Police found more than 100 child abuse films and pictures on an iPhone and laptop when they raided his home.

Detectives discovered the defendant had shared images using Facebook.

The 34-year-old former Labour councillor, who admitted distributing and possessing indecent images of children, was jailed for three years and eight months.

David Francis

David Francis, 38, who has 48 convictions for 123 offences, was jailed for seven years over a terrifying burglary in Newport.

The career criminal was “howling” when he smashed his way into the home of a brave single mum who stood up and confronted him.

Judge Richard Williams commended her for her courage: “She has the heart of a lioness and was extremely brave doing what she did.”

Shaun Davies

Shaun Davies carried out a terrifying armed robbery at his local shop to steal just four cans of Carling lager.

He threatened the owner of the convenience store in Aberbargoed, Caerphilly, with a machete when he was high on drink and drugs.

Davies, 29, was jailed for four years and eight months.