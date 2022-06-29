TWO men from Pontypool have avoided jail after trouble at a nightclub in Mansfield.

Jack Leonard Walker and Jake Thomas were involved in altercations at Club Lexis, on Clumber Street, on May 7.

Both men appeared at Mansfield Magistrates' Court on Thursday, June 9.

Walker, 25, of Ridgeway in Trevethin, admitted three charges of assault by beating of an emergency worker – against PC Taylor, PC Hauton, and PC Macky.

For the lead offence, against PC Taylor, Walker was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to complete 100 hours unpaid work.

He also had to pay £100 in compensation.

He was handed a four-week sentence, suspended for a year, running consecutively for one of the other offences, and a four-week suspended sentence, running concurrently, for the third.

For the second and third offences, Walker was ordered to pay each victim £50 compensation.

He was also ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £128 surcharge.

Thomas, 26, of Ivy Dene Close in Trevethin, admitted a charge of common assault after attacking Reda Laghdaas at the club on May 7.

He was handed a six-week sentence, suspended for 12 months, was ordered to carry out 130 hours of unpaid work, and to pay £50 in compensation.

Thomas also admitted two charges of assault by beating of an emergency worker – against PC Weston and PC Hauton.

He was handed a consecutive 14-week sentence, suspended for a year, for the assault on PC Weston, and ordered to pay £175 in compensation.

For the assault on PC Hauton, Thomas was handed a six-week suspended sentence, running concurrently, and ordered to pay £150 in compensation.

He must also pay a £128 surcharge and costs of £85.

Both men were also banned from Club Lexis for three months.