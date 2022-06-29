A STRETCH of the A465 is set to be closed for an entire weekend, as a result of more roadworks on the Heads of the Valleys Road.

Costain is set to carry out work on a section of the road which runs between Brynmawr and Gilwern.

But, as a result of this, a full closure is being put in place, which will run from 7am on Saturday July 9, through to 7pm on Sunday, July 10.

It is not immediately clear what the work will entail.

But, it is taking place on a section of road which is no stranger to significant disruption for motorists.

In recent months and years, it has been subject to a major scheme which has seen what was once a three lane carriageway expanded to a road with two lanes running in each direction.

Work on the 8km stretch was designed to bring the section, built in the 1960s, in line with changes to road safety and increased volumes of traffic.

What about diversions?





The upcoming closure will be in place from the A465 roundabout at Brynmawr through to the roundabout at Gilwern.

A diversion route has been identified – though it will cover a significantly larger stretch of road than the original 8km route.

Motorists will be directed south through Brynmawr, beyond Abertillery, as far as Crumlin.

From here, the A472 will be used eastbound as far as Pontypool, before vehicles will be directed north on the A4042 to Abergavenny.

The A465 can be rejoined at Abergavenny west to Gilwern.

It is worth noting that the Brynmawr roundabout will remain accessible for westbound traffic on the A465.