A NEW independent coffee shop is set to open in a vacant charity shop in Caerphilly.
Gareth Coffee is to be located in Castle Court where the St David’s Hospice charity shop used to be before it closed in September 2019.
Castle Court’s centre manager, Marika Jones, expressed her “whole hearted support” of the application.
Plans for the change of use from shop to coffee shop were approved by Caerphilly County Borough Council’s planning department last week.
