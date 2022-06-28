ANY freebie, big or large, is an added bonus to your purchase. And if you’ve been looking at booking a Disney holiday, you can get a free subscription to Disney+ with it!
When you buy Disneyland Paris Tickets worth £63 or more, you can enjoy three months of Disney+ for free.
To get 12 months free, book any Hotel + Ticket package in a Disney Hotel or Les Villages Nature Paris.
How to Access your Disney+ Subscription Offer?
To access your offer, Book Disney Park Tickets or a Disneyland Paris Hotel + Ticket Package. Within 48 hours of booking a Disney+ Voucher will be uploaded to your Customer Account. You can then open the voucher, click on the Disney+ activation link and then select your country of residence.
Open the Disney+ voucher and click on the Disney+ activation link
Disney+ Offer subscriptions must be redeemed within two months from the date of booking
Walt Disney holiday packages for 2023
The Walt Disney Travel Company recently launched ‘The Magic is Yours’ package, an incredible offer for 2023 holidays at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.
Guests who book this package before July 27, will receive up to $1,200 Walt Disney World Dining & Merchandise Credit, Disney’s 14-Day Magic Ticket for the price of Disney 7-Day Magic Ticket and an extra $200 Disney Spending Money.
Plus, if guests stay in selected Walt Disney World Resort Hotels they will receive two Free Tickets to a performance of Drawn to Life by Cirque du Soleil and Disney per booking – an exclusive benefit of booking with Walt Disney Travel Company.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article