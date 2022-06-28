THIS week marks the 20th anniversary of the beloved Stitch and to celebrate ShopDisney has treated fans to a whole new collection.

Inspired by the iconic character there is an array of must-have anniversary items that you can get now.

From fun apparel including a Stitch Tie-dye Hoodie to Kitchenware like a Stitch Bamboo Chopping Board and of course some fitting beachwear.

Take a look at the collection now and celebrate your Ohana.

Loungefly Stitch with Flowers Mini Backpack, Lilo & Stitch (ShopDisney)

Loungefly Stitch with Flowers Mini Backpack, Lilo & Stitch

If you're an avid Lougefly collector then this new Stitch mini backpack is a must. The layered artwork features a vibrant design with stud flower embellishments and as an added surprise Stitch can move back and forth.

It also has two side pockets and a padded back and gives you plenty of space for you to store your Loungefly purse. You can get it now for £72 via ShopDisney.

Disney Store Stitch Shirt For Adults, Lilo & Stitch

Be beach-ready with this illustrated Lilo & Stitch button-front shirt that features the iconic characters all over.

The short-sleeved woven shirt has a chest pocket and is a must for visiting the Disney Parks in the hotter months. You can get it now for £45 via ShopDisney.

Disney Store Stitch Utensil Caddy

Let Stitch help you get organised with this bamboo utensil caddy. With three small and one large compartment, there's plenty of room for all your bits and bobs.

Plus an exciting Stitch is engraved on one side with a surfing Stitch on the other. You can get it now for £35 via ShopDisney.

Disney Store Stitch Ladies' Yellow T-Shirt (ShopDisney)

Disney Store Stitch Ladies' Yellow T-Shirt

Get you're new favourite top with this yellow t-shirt featuring a chilled-out Stitch with some full waves.

The chest pockets give the top a 3D element and its cropped style and bright yellow style make it a vibrant style. You can get it now for £28 via ShopDisney.

Loungefly Stitch Wallet

The perfect purse to go along with the anniversary Loungefly mini backpack, this intergalactic essential will be with you all the time.

The purse is perfect for you to store all your cards and coins, the characterful design is finished with multiple pockets and a popper fastening. Treat yourself to a new purse for £35 now via ShopDisney.

Shop the full Stitch collection now via ShopDisney.