THE voice of Blind Date Graham Skidmore has died at the age of 90.

The voiceover legend, affectionately dubbed ‘Our Graham’, was the original voiceover on the Cilla Black-hosted Blind Date on ITV.

The star died on December 27, with the news just being announced.

He was diagnosed with vascular cancer ten years before his death, and spent his final years living in Kent.

Graham, a father-of-three, also provided the voiceover on Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer’s Shooting Stars between 1993 and 2002.

The TV legend’s family paid tribute to him, with son Neil telling The Sun: “He might not have wanted to be seen on screen, but he had a celebrity voice – a known voice.

“He loved it. I do event organising and had a show in London and got Dad to do the voice over. People recognised him straight away.”

His daughter Catherine added: “He was a marvellous man. He looked after people and made sure other people were taken care of.

“He was very modest. He was not a theatrical “look at me” person. He never really wanted his face to be seen that’s why he liked doing the voice overs.”

Blind Date originally ran on ITV from 1985 to 2003, before returning in 2017 on Channel 5 with Melanie Sykes providing the voiceover.