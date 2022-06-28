A CITY centre pub in the heart of a traditional residential area which called last orders for its regulars could now become flats.

Previously a popular two-bar pub, The Angel, in the Baneswell area of Newport, which has been closed for a while, was sold at auction.

The property, close to railway station and with good links to the M4, was listed by Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions with a guide price of £145,000-plus. The once popular watering hole attracted 44 bids from five bidders, eventually selling for £181,000.

Debra Bisley, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said: "Located in the Newport city centre, within walking distance to Newport train station and local bus routes, this property would make an ideal investment.

"Previously a public house, the property has recently been granted planning in principle for four flats. The potential re use of the pub as flats certainly helped to increase interest in this property from bidders throughout the two-day sale.

"The planning application is comprised of two one-bedroom flats, one two-bedroom flat, and a studio apartment. However, there may be potential for the studio apartment to be a one-bedroom flat, subject to the relevant planning consent.

"Additionally, there is scope for the property to remain as a commercial building. Subject to the relevant planning permission this property could provide opportunity for a restaurant, public house or retail unit.

The next Paul Fosh Auctions sale, starts at midday on Tuesday, July 26, and ends from 5pm on Thursday, July 28.