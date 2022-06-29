A SMOKER has been ordered to pay more than £400 after throwing a cigarette away on the ground.

Carwyn Owen, 31, of Cefn Milwr in Hollybush, Cwmbran, was caught throwing a rolled-up cigarette on the ground at Fore Street in Torquay on January 13.

An offence of throwing down, leaving, or otherwise depositing litter was proved on Tuesday, June 14, at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court using the single justice procedure.

Owen was fined £220, and ordered to pay £150 in costs and a £34 surcharge.