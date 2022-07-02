TAKE a look at this rare old photograph of Woolworth in Newport from the South Wales Argus archive.

The photograph was taken in April 1980 when the store was situated in Commercial Street on the corner of Charles Street.

Many from Newport will remember buying records and sweets from the store, or even having their first Saturday job here.

In the window display you can see everything you need for summer including deck chairs and a sun lounger, cricket bats and picnic blanket. A neon sign for the store's restaurant is also visible.

Above is a photo of the store from the other side of Commercial Street, prior to the area being pedestrianised.

In 2008 Woolworths stores in Gwent will begin closing their doors for the final time.

The closures put Gwent’s 377 Woolworths workers out of work by the new year, including 110 employed by Newport’s Maesglas store, 65 in Cwmbran and 37 in Abergavenny.

There were 19 workers employed at Woolworths in Abertillery; 22 in Blackwood; 19 in Chepstow; 23 in Ebbw Vale; 21 in Monmouth; 30 in Newport’s city centre store; 17 in Pontypool; and 14 in Tredegar.

What are your memories of Woolworths?