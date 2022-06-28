NEWS that a GP practice in Newport is set to close has caused confusion, with an existing practice in the city set to take over its premises.

St Bride’s Medical Centre in Newport will close later this week after its lead GP resigned her contract with the health board.

But, while St Bride’s will close on June 30, its premises on Tredegar House Drive will remain open for some patients – having been taken over by St David’s Medical Practice, an existing practice currently located on Belle Vue Terrace.

Around 4,000 St Bride’s patients will remain here, with nearly 3,000 others being transferred to other health centres elsewhere in Newport.

The news has caused some confusion in the local area, with some uncertain if the closure of the practice means that the building itself is also closing.

But, the health board has confirmed that all patients affected by the news should have received letters, detailing each individual’s new healthcare practice.

In addition to St David’s, the Bellevue Group Practice is taking on 2,000 patients, while a little over 700 patients are set to move to the Malpas Brook Health Centre.

Remaining patients will be “transferred to practices close to their homes”.

The health board was able to confirm that all of the practices who are accepting new patients have the capacity to be able to do so.

What has the health board said?





A spokesman for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board confirmed news of the closure, saying: “Following Dr Collins’ resignation and the outcome of the Vacant Practice Panel process, it has been agreed that St Bride’s Medical Practice will close on Thursday, June 30, 2022 and patients registered at the practice will be transferred to alternative practices in the area.

“St David’s Medical Practice will utilise the St Bride’s premises to take on approximately 4,000 of its patients, 2,000 patients will move to Bellevue Group Practice, and just over 700 patients will move to Malpas Brook Health Centre.

“The remaining patients currently registered at St Bride’s will be transferred to practices close to their homes.

“The GP practices accepting these patients have all confirmed that they have the capacity to accommodate them."

What reaction has there been so far?





A number of Argus readers have reacted to news of the closure, and a selection of these can be found below.

You can join in the conversation here.

Angela Barry said: “The key story here is that only 4,000 patients are being kept on by St David’s. The ‘selection’ process was literally a postcode lottery, with those ‘closest’ to Bellevue being transferred.

“This includes those living closest to St Brides. This is a major concern for elderly patients and those with mobility issues.

“There is no appeal process and no one can apply to change surgery from the one they are allocated to for three months.”

Becks Tutton said: “Malpas Brook surgery is miles away from this one. And it’s already very difficult to get a routine appointment at Malpas.

“The doctors and nurses are lovely and do the best they can with the resources they have. There just doesn’t seem to be enough of them and too many patients.”

Susan Thomas said: “It’s absolutely crazy. I live 0.2 miles a few minutes walk from the surgery, yet I along with a lot of other patients who live close to the surgery now either have to drive or catch a bus.

“Meanwhile, people who live further away who have to drive to get to St Bride’s.

“Surely it would have been better for them to drive the couple of miles more, but now we all have to drive or walk past the surgery to catch a bus. Crazy.”