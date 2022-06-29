INVESTMENT of £10 million to help improve water quality in the River Usk as been branded "a drop in the ocean" by one of the area's most well-known environmentalists.

More than £10 million is being invested in Usk over the next three years to improve the town’s water treatment works and upgrade a combined storm overflow (CSO).

Some of the work already under way and due to be completed by mid-November includes the installation of a screening chamber and 6mm screen to stop items such as rags, wet wipes, sanitary products and large objects from reaching the river.

However, Angela Jones of Save the River Usk, said the investment fell short of what was needed.

"This is a small drop in the ocean, but it’s the right direction," she said.

"I will be watching every phase of this proposed upgrade, but there are excess of 60 combined sewage outlets on the Usk river and more than 200 sewage effluent outflows, with only one phosphate stripped in the 76 miles of river."

She said that, despite what she branded as Welsh Water's "appalling track record all over Wales", change could be brought about through combined effort.

Following the announcement of the investment, Monmouth MP David Davies said: "I share the desire of everyone to tackle pollution - but constructive dialogue will be more effective than endless criticism.”

Ms Jones said that Mr Davies' comments represented the MP "trying to take credit for the Welsh Water investment".

"Actually, it is in response to the local objections raised by myself, Save the River Usk, Usk WI, fishery owners and the Usk Fishing Association," she said.

"I hope that the public commitment of these politicians to clean up the rivers will be as apparent when it comes to addressing the more significant impact of farming."

Ms Jones said that a permit system for river discharge was needed.

She said that standards which would be required to have been met for a permit to be issued would include:

1. Screening the discharge effectively

2. Only to discharge under exceptional circumstances, after heavy rainfall, when the river should be high so the sewage would be massively diluted and so have no impact

3. There may also be a requirement for settlement of solid matter before any discharge

A petition to continue work to improve water quality in the Usk has also been published and can be signed at petitions.senedd.wales/petitions/245192